South Street Care Home helps Valdosta neighbors with food, care kits, and resources

Over 28% of Valdosta lives below the poverty line, according to the U.S. Census.

South Street Care Home feeds over 2,000 neighbors weekly and distributes winter care packages with essentials.

Homelessness. Food insecurity. Rising bills. It’s a tough reality for so many.

“It’s everywhere, actually, in the other towns and everywhere. But yes, there's a there's a lot of homelessness, people hungry.”

Jerry Donalds has been out here helping his South Street neighbors for the last 14 years. He’s seen the struggles firsthand, and he believes action speaks louder than words.

“I didn't just talk about. Something I want to help, but I help, I relate to him, I talked to him. I make them feel that their need. Is just as important.”

And South Street Care Home is stepping up in a big way. Every week, they feed at least 2,000 neighbors.

But this winter, they’re going even further—handing out blankets, gloves, jackets, and COVID kits in care packages to keep everyone warm and healthy.

And that’s not all they’re doing.

They’re also becoming a resource hub, connecting neighbors with help for utility bills, rental assistance, and other needs.

“This year we're going to be set up where we can give people resource information where they can find out where they might go and help get. We'll get some help with the utility bills, help with rental space and help with personal hygiene and other little things.”

Founder Sandra Tooley tells me it’s all about taking a well-rounded approach to lifting up Valdosta’s most vulnerable.

“Valdosta is thriving. We went through a few things, but I think we have a lot of people here in Valdosta who support those in need.”

If you’re in need of these supplies, South Street Care Home holds afternoon giveaways every Tuesday and Thursday.

In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.