South Georgia's Largest Firework Show returns to Valdosta

The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority will host its “South Georgia’s Largest Fireworks Show” Thursday.

Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

Neighbors can watch from Exit 16 and 18.

The largest firework show in Valdosta is coming back!

I'm seeing what Valdosta Parks and Rec has in store for neighbors Thursday.

Get ready for a dazzling night!

The VLPRA is hosting "South Georgia's Largest Fireworks Show" at 9:15 p.m.

Parks and Rec's PR director Jessica Catlett wants to let neighbors know...

"Just park anywhere around Exit 18, not around the ramps for the exit, and just look up and see an amazing show!"

The best views? Catch them from the Valdosta Mall side of I-75 at Exits 16 and 18 Thursday night.

