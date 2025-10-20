VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — As the government shutdown drags on, frustration is growing here at home — especially for families already struggling to make ends meet.



More than 1.3 million Georgians rely on SNAP, which could run out of funding by November if the shutdown continues.

Benefits could run out if the shutdown continues into November.

Watch the video below to hear from seniors and working families struggling to stay afloat.

Shutdown strain: Valdosta residents brace for food and budget fallout

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Gas, groceries, and rent — they’ve all climbed steadily over the past year, and now, the threat of losing federal benefits could make it even harder for working families and retirees across Lowndes County.

Programs like SNAP, which help more than a million Georgians afford food, could run dry if Congress doesn’t pass a budget soon.

That uncertainty has people like Linda Gonzalez, a Valdosta senior living on a fixed income, worried about how much longer she can stretch her dollar.

“You need gas for work, and then you try to go to the grocery, you’ll be living on baloney sandwiches or peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. And food banks — I’ve seen what they give out — that’s only barely a week.”

And with federal workers now missing paychecks, Linda says the blame lies squarely with Congress.

“Think about it — for the federal workers, where would we be? They do most of the work, and Congress just sits on their lazy... all day. I’m like, get with it, make a decision.”

For now, programs like Social Security continue — but if the shutdown stretches into November, Valdosta’s most vulnerable could be forced to make impossible choices.

In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.