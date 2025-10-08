VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — It's an impact that reaches beyond farms... it hits families who depend on their food.



One in five Valdosta residents face food insecurity, and demand for aid could rise if SNAP funds pause.

About 15% of Second Harvest’s food supply comes from federal sources that may be disrupted.

Watch the video to hear from local leaders on where our current programs stand.

South Georgia prepares for impact as federal shutdown threatens to strain food security

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's been weeks without a funding deal in Washington, and the ripple effects could soon reach South Georgia.

While food assistance programs like SNAP are secure for now, the longer this shutdown lasts, the more strain it could place on families — 1 in five right here in Valdosta who don't know where their next meal is coming from- and on food banks that already serve thousands across Lowndes County.

At Second Harvest of South Georgia, Chief Programming Officer Eliza McCall says their mission hasn't slowed down — and they're already planning for what's ahead.

"Our mission doesn't pause. Our work doesn't stop. We've been having proactive conversations with some key groups in the community and with some key individuals about what we can do planning-wise."

McCall says the food bank has weathered shutdowns before but worries about a surge in need if SNAP or federal paychecks are disrupted.

"If the shutdown is prolonged, we expect that we'll begin to see effects of increasing need here in South Georgia as a result. Regardless of what happens, Second Harvest of South Georgia will be ready to help if our neighbors need us."

Meanwhile, State Representative Dexter Sharper says Georgia leaders are preparing to step in if things worsen, especially as negotiations intensify within the Senate.

"Oh, we got extra money. I'll tell you that — we have surplus money to make sure we don't have any major problems in our state. But of course, it can be an executive order through the governor or the legislative body. We can be involved in this process to come up with solutions."

As the stalemate in Washington continues, local agencies say they'll keep doing what they do best — serving neighbors, no matter what happens on Capitol Hill.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

