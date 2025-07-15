VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Whether it's fire danger inside or blazing heat outside, South Georgia pets face serious summertime risks, and local leaders are urging owners to plan ahead.



Since 2024, at least 111 pets in the U.S. have died from fire and heat-related causes, officials say.

Lowndes County urges pet owners to plan fire escapes, avoid open flames, and limit outdoor time.

South Georgia pet owners urged to protect animals from fire and heat risks this summer

It's National Pet Fire Safety Day, and in Lowndes County, that means more than just checking your smoke alarms.

Officials say pet owners should have a fire escape plan that includes their animals, and take heat safety just as seriously.

Meghan Barwick with Lowndes County Animal Services says prevention is key.

"Lowndes County Animal Services, along with Lowndes County Fire Rescue, encourage everyone to of course, have that home safety escape plan and include your pets. Never allow pets around open flames, including candles near stoves. And also, if you leave your home, make sure your pet is near an entryway."

But it's not just fire—heat is proving deadly. Since 2024, at least 111 dogs and cats in the U.S. have died from heat-related causes.

That's why pet owners like Dianna Deeley of Valdosta are changing their routines.

"We get up about 6 and take her out. We stop walking her now around noon because it gets too hot, and heat casualties happen with dogs very easily."

Deeley says she's also noticed a shift when it comes to cars and pets.

"I do notice that leaving dogs in cars is happening a lot less. If I see a dog in a car, it's usually in the shade, and they've left the car running. The joke is that they don't torture them by making them listen to Taylor Swift."

From car safety to fire escape plans, one thing's clear—pet safety starts with us.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

