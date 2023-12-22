South Georgia nonprofits work to feed neighborhood in wake of Valdosta Soup Kitchen closure

Several local nonprofits and concerned neighbors have organized street feeds and food giveaways in light of the soup kitchen closing.

12.8 percent of Lowndes County is food insecure.

Watch the video to hear from our neighbors and community leaders about what the next steps are.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

More than 150 people no longer have a place to get a hot meal in Valdosta.

“When you think about a meal, a free meal... some people don't have anything to eat. Some people can't afford anything to eat.”

I’m Malia Thomas.

Our neighborhood’s soup kitchen is closed indefinitely after 40 years. Now, nonprofits are working together to make sure people do not have to miss a meal.

Meet Bernie Gaines. He's lived in the neighborhood his entire life. He has fond memories of the community soup kitchen.

"Just seeing all the old school people hanging out, getting food and good conversation."

He, like several of our neighbors, heard the news of the kitchen due to the board retiring and a lack of funds.

He tells me it can still operate if our leaders found a way. "Lack of funds? You can find the money. You can find the money for anything else that's not worth it."

He's not the only neighbor that's frustrated with the closure.

Dr. Ronnie Mathis is one of the nonprofit leaders trying to keep the displaced 150 clients fed. Despite meeting with the county, he still feels like he's fighting a losing battle.

"Heartbroken, devastated, I'm in awe."

To see just how much our community would be affected, I checked with Second Harvest of South Georgia.

13.5% food insecurity across South Georgia/approximately 83,000 people are food insecure

12.8% food insecurity in Lowndes County

Not all hope is lost, as Dr. Mathis tells me area nonprofits are looking for a solution.

"We're giving out food bags on Thursdays and Fridays I think there are other organizations that's going to be doing something similar...."

Our neighbors have set up various street feeds to keep people fed throughout the holiday.

LAMP- December 25-29

Valdosta Street Feed- December 25th 4pm

QUOLA- December 26th

In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, ABC27.