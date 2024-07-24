South Georgia group raises money to help repair Valdosta veteran's storm damaged driveway

Blanche Robinson, a disabled veteran, is facing challenges due to storm damage in her driveway, which has hindered her access to emergency care and home aid.

A local volunteer group and company is working to raise $6,000 for materials to repair her driveway and improve access.

Watch the video to hear how the damage is affecting Robinson.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Impacts of bad weather lingering for a south georgia veteran.

I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter in Valdosta.

Where I spent the day getting a closer look at the issues that has her feeling trapped.

"I have a social worker and I see the mental health through VA because it's been stressing me out and I'm on medicine. I'm just being honest."

Blanche Robinson is a disabled veteran living in the Valdosta neighborhood.

"I have bad knees, bad ankles, bad shoulder, bad back. I'm just broke down."

Living with her disability has been tough enough...

...Now storm damage in her driveway is delivering another hurdle.

"I do not have access to emergency care or my caregivers coming in to aid me and my home to take care of my daily living needs, personal care; as far as my home aid, emergency care."

Since her driveway is private, she was told there's not much government agencies can do, so she reached out to Vet Team Six, a local volunteer group that specifically helps veterans where the VA can't.

"We want Blanche to be able to have home health care come out fire and and ambulance services if ever needed."

Duane Roark is the president. He says they've been working for the last six months to get Robinson the help she needs.

"She's a veteran. She took and she sacrificed her time for my freedom, for my children's freedom. That takes a lot, a lot for somebody to do. I just need to, I feel like I need to give back."

And giving back is what Kolby Ply with Deep South Mulching of GA plans to do.

"There's a lot of a lot of dirt that's got to be throwed up in this road. The ditches got to be cleaned out. It's really overgrown."

A big job that he cannot do alone. Now Duane and Vet Team Six are working to raise the six thousand dollars needed for materials.

Something Robinson considers a blessing.

"I believe we're all able to get blessings and I'm hoping that I can be blessed by getting help that I need."

So far, the team has only been able to raise around 35 dollars of the six thousand needed for the project. They are accepting donations via go fund me page. In Valdosta, Malia Thomas, ABC 27