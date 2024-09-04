South Georgia business help bring resources to Valdosta area schools

School supplies have risen by 24%, making it harder for students to afford what they need for the school year.

Teachers spend an average of $500-$750 out of pocket every year on school supplies.

Watch the video to hear how local businesses are volunteering.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Ricki Greer has operated Titletown Toys at the Valdosta Mall for five years now.

"We do a lot of things with the community, especially with the school system. My wife was a Parapro for 15 years, and so she knows how a lot of that work."

Their work has won them Small Business of the Year for the 2024 Community Partners in Education Award, nominated by Dewar Elementary.

"To me, it's a way for us to work with the school systems and for us to help a lot of the teachers that need supplies or they need things for their classroom so that the teachers are not paying for these things on their own."

I checked with the National Education Association.

Teachers can spend up to $750 of their own money on supplies; and that's not including things like classroom software and field trips.

Nikki Yates, marketing manager with our Texas Roadhouse, CPIE's Large Business of the Year, tells me that's why they go all out for helping area students.

"We've done a school drive where we've collected school supplies donated that to the CPIE both Valdosta city and Lowndes County we host a fundraiser nights so 10% spirit nights. We all host field trips at Texas Roadhouse so that was pretty cool."

And thanks to rising prices, Valdosta City's CPIE coordinator and JL Lomax Elementary counselor Regina Kimbrough tells me every school in the area is in great need.

"I think every school needs our community partners so it's not i don't look at it as a biggest need because we all need them."

Which Nikki is encouraging all businesses in Valdosta to do.

"If you have the opportunity to help your local schools, do it."

Both city and county schools are looking for more partners. Here are instructions to do so here. I'll also link this to the article of WTXL. TV. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

