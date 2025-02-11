South Georgia animal shelters struggle with overcrowding as euthanasia rates climb

In 2024, the number of animals euthanized in Georgia’s government-run shelters surged to 27,000, up from 19,000 in 2023.

Watch the video to hear from them about how you can stop the crisis.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Paws and Play in Quitman is one of the few no-kill shelters in Southeast Georgia. But with room for only 20 animals at a time, they’re stretched thin.

And according to their animal controller Courtney Matheny, they’re fighting an uphill battle against overbreeding and pet abandonment.

“Too many folks see dogs, let ‘em breed, and then when they can't get rid of their puppies, they either dump them somewhere out in the county or leave them on the shoulder for someone else to take care of.”

In 2023, nearly 19,000 animals were euthanized in Georgia’s government-run shelters. In 2024? That number surged to 27,000.

And those numbers don’t even account for the strays left to fend for themselves in the streets.

That's why Paws President Elana Chapman makes it her personal mission to save as many as she can, owning 7 rescue dogs herself.

“We talk to rescues outside this area, and sometimes they'll take our dogs. That’s why it’s good to work together—because together, you save more lives.”

She says the solution isn’t complicated: affordable spay-and-neuter services, like those offered at the Humane Society in Valdosta.

And with over 180,000 pets entered in shelters across the region, they need a home right now.

“If you have a pet, treat it like family—because they are family. If you take the time to adopt, love that animal until the day they die.”

Due to demand, Paws and Play is looking to hire two part-time animal controllers to help their current pets. In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.