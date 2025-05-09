Small businesses drive Valdosta’s small business economy

Over 70 cents of every dollar spent at a small business in Lowndes County stays in the community.

Nearly 90% of the county’s 5,000+ businesses have 10 employees or fewer.

Watch the video to hear from Valdosta's local businesses.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Here in Lowndes County, with nearly 90% of our 5,000+ businesses have 10 employees or less, supporting small business isn't just a feel-good gesture—it's a game-changer for our economy.

From boutiques to bistros, more than 70 cents of every dollar spent at a small business stays right here in our community—fueling local jobs, reinvestment, and growth.

And as the summer season kicks in, foot traffic from families, vacationers, and Valdosta State students is critical for keeping business booming.

"Pretty much everyone in Lowndes County, for the most part, is a small business. And you know what we know is that when you spend dollars out of small business, those stay in your community."

At Skölls, an axe-throwing venue near downtown near campus, summer means new faces and fresh energy. Owner Blu McNeil says being in a college town has its perks.

"The most rewarding part about owning Skölls is the fact that the college is so close. So every year, there's a group of new people who've never been axe throwing—and it's always rewarding seeing new people come in and enjoy something I enjoy too."

But it's not always easy. McNeil wears every hat—manager, marketer, maintenance—because that's what it takes to run a small business and keep the customers rolling in.

"Being a small business owner, you're literally everything… every hat you'd wear at a corporation, you wear it yourself."

Still, McNeil says operating right here in Valdosta makes it all worth it.

"Valdosta is the true definition of southern hospitality. Everyone here is welcoming and pleasant—it makes it easy to work with people when they're happy all the time."

So this summer, skip the big box and shop local—because of every dollar spent locally, over $.70 goes back to our county. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.