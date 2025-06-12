Sinkhole forces temporary closure of Valdosta's South Oak Street railroad crossing

Norfolk Southern will close the 401 S. Oak St. crossing starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 12.

The closure is due to a sinkhole near the railroad tracks, and there’s no reopening date yet.

Watch the video for more details.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Heads up, Valdosta drivers—if South Oak Street is part of your commute, you'll need a detour soon!

Norfolk Southern is shutting down the crossing at 401 South Oak Street starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 12.

Crews are tackling a sinkhole near the tracks, and no traffic will be able to pass through during repairs.

There's no word yet on when the road will reopen, so plan ahead, stay safe, and find an alternate route!

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

