SGMC sees increase in heat-related emergency cases as heat danger rises across South Georgia

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — It's not just hot out there; it's dangerous.



SGMC has seen an increase in heat-related illness compared to this time last year.

Officials urge residents to stay hydrated, take shade breaks, and watch for warning signs.

Watch the video for what to look for and how to avoid heat illness.

The National Weather Service says the heat index in South Georgia will reach triple digits. According to Tuesday's 5:15 p.m. update, NWS predicts a "feel like" temperature of 111 when you step outside Wednesday, although the actual temperature is only expected to reach 92.

That kind of heat is more than uncomfortable; it can be life-threatening.

Just ask emergency crews at South Georgia Medical Center. They've seen more than a dozen patients with heat-related illnesses in the past few days alone.

Assistant EMS Chief Jack Paulson says the signs can sneak up on you.

"Obviously, it's hot and we're going to be sweating, but if it's just excessive and your skin starts getting pale, you feel dizzy and your friends can notice, it's definitely time to get inside to a cooler spot."

Paulson says untreated heat illness can spiral fast—from dehydration and dizziness to serious organ damage.

"It can do as small damage as just a simple electrolyte imbalance, to all the way up to cardiac arrest, which is hard to come back from."

Lowndes County Public Information Officer Meghan Barwick says now's the time to stay proactive.

"Now's the time to start hydrated. If you work outside, take frequent breaks, wear light clothes, take breaks under the shade… check on the elderly and kids, as they have immune sensitivities to heat."

So don't wait until you're feeling faint—drink water, rest often, and look out for your neighbors.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

