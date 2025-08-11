VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in the country—but here in South Georgia, patients now have access to a powerful new tool to fight it.



Lung cancer causes 125,000 U.S. deaths annually, with half diagnosed only after it has already spread.

The Ion Robot’s ultra-thin catheter allows doctors to reach more nodules than traditional bronchoscopes.

Watch the video below to see how the technology works.

SGMC Health unveils Ion Robot to boost lung cancer detection in South Georgia

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Ion Robot looks like something out of a sci-fi movie, but it's very real, and it's designed to give doctors more precision than ever before.

Using an ultra-thin, highly maneuverable catheter, physicians can navigate the lung's complex pathways and biopsy even the smallest, hardest-to-reach nodules.

That's a big deal because half of lung cancer cases are found only after the disease has spread, and survival rates drop sharply.

Pulmonary specialist Dr. Vivek Yadav says the stakes couldn't be higher.

"It's a major healthcare issue and the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States.

125,000 people are expected to die because of lung cancer in 2025."

Dr. Yadav says the challenge is the lung's intricate structure and the limitations of older tools.

"The lung has a complex anatomy. Traditional technology that we have, the traditional bronchoscope, we are limited in how many nodules can be accessed through that."

With the Ion Robot, doctors can reach further, biopsy more accurately, and potentially catch cancer sooner, giving patients a fighting chance.

SGMC Executive Director Erica Bennet says it's about more than technology, it's about access.

"We hope this tech makes healthcare more accessible for our rural region."

SGMC Health says this is just one of many investments they're making to expand minimally invasive care and improve outcomes across South Georgia and North Florida.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.