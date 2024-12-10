SGMC Health opens $15 million emergency department in Nashville, Georgia

SGMC Health unveiled a $15 million Emergency Department in Nashville, Georgia.

The 26,000-square-foot facility includes nine modern emergency rooms and advanced care features.

The expansion aims to meet increasing patient demands and offers enhanced trauma and specialty care.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

SGMC Health celebrated a milestone hospital expansion with a ribbon cutting opening its new $15 million Emergency Department in Nashville, Georgia.

The 26,000-square-foot expansion will aid surrounding communities. This landmark project replaces the original four-room emergency department with a nine-room emergency facility.

According to SGMC, enhanced features include larger trauma and specialty care rooms, advanced monitoring systems, and improved support spaces. With a growing number of patients treated in the Berrien ER last year, the expansion is poised to meet future demands while delivering top-tier care.

Our hospital expansion and new Emergency Department is a significant investment in the health and well-being of the residents of Berrien County and the surrounding communities, said Ronald E. Dean, President and CEO of SGMC Health. Through the support of our community leaders, dedicated employees, volunteers, generous donors, and medical staff this new, fully equipped facility will serve South Georgians with advanced capabilities for decades to come.

SGMC says the ribbon-cutting ceremony underscored the essential role of rural hospitals in the healthcare landscape. Beyond patient care, SGMC Health Berrien contributes to the local economy, supporting hundreds of jobs and generating $24 million in economic impact to the county annually.