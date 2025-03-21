SGMC Health offers free hand screening, cutting-edge treatment for hand pain

SGMC Health is hosting a free screening on April 10, 2025, for chronic hand pain conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger.

Georgia ranks in the bottom five states for affordable medical care access, making local screenings crucial.

Watch the video to see why you should sign up for the screening.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Carpal Tunnel. Trigger Finger. Arthritis.

These aren’t just minor aches—they’re conditions that can get worse over time, leading to permanent nerve damage.

Dr. Robert Kirkley says early detection matters, as it can save patients money in the long run, especially for working-age adults.

"It can happen as young as your teens, but most commonly we see it in 30-40-50-year-olds."

For Pam Frazier, arthritis pain in her knees makes even small tasks unbearable.

"Pain—when you're in pain, you don't want to do nothing but just rest and lay down and try to stop hurting."

That’s why this free screening on April 10 at 5:30 PM is a big deal.

It’s not just about diagnosis—it could lead to microinvasive treatment for chronic pain conditions, using tiny pulleys that require nothing more than a band-aid.

"This is an ultrasound, and then we would insert the device right over the pulley and then we literally slide that in place and then pull it back out. Then it's done right there."

It’s the same approach used for knee pain—helping those who’ve already had replacements or aren’t candidates for surgery.

"We offer similar treatments all over. It helps with knee pain too."

For Pam, it’s an opportunity she won’t pass up.

"I'll do anything free if I can get it. And that's what I'm going to do."

If you'd like this free screening and treatment, sign up here: www.sgmc.org/handscreening [sgmc.org]. In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

