SGMC Health launches $25M campaign to expand healthcare access in South Georgia

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — From emergency care to maternal health, SGMC Health is making its biggest investment yet in South Georgia's future.



Projects include a new emergency and trauma center, rural health expansion, and a Women & Infants’ Tower.

$15.5M has already been raised, with the Women and Infants’ Tower set for completion by late 2026.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The campaign is called Groundbreaking Growth, and it comes at a pivotal time—when federal Medicaid dollars may shrink, but the needs of South Georgia families continue to grow.

Nearly 400,000 people rely on SGMC every year, and leaders say the focus is about more than buildings—it's about people.

According to SGMC Vice President Hilary Gibbs, the mission is simple: keep listening, and keep planning ahead.

"We are constantly looking at the community needs and what the future needs to look like for SGMC Health, for us to be able to provide those services to the community effectively and responsibly."

That vision is taking shape in major projects, like a new emergency and trauma center, expanded rural healthcare programs, and a state-of-the-art Women and Infants' Tower.

As Gibbs explains, it's about building care that lasts—not just today, but for decades to come.

"Groundbreaking Growth is about building a future where extraordinary care is never limited by geography or circumstance. It's about honoring the strength, resilience, and potential of South Georgia."

And for doctors on the front lines, like SGMC Chief of Staff Dr. Elizabeth Flail, this investment is critical.

"We're growing and we need the space and we need that technology."

With $15.5 million already raised, SGMC says the Women and Infants' Tower should be complete by the end of 2026, part of a legacy of care for generations of South Georgians.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

