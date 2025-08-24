Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sewage overflows into Sugar Creek in Valdosta

City of Valdosta monitors situation
City of Valdosta
VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — The City of Valdosta is monitoring and planning repairs after sewage spilled from two manholes.

City leaders say the sewage flowed into Sugar Creek near 1212 Wainwright Drive.

The overflows are still happening and began at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The city says eight inches of rain in 24 hours overwhelmed the sewer system.

They plan to fix this section of the sewer in the coming weeks.

