Seven Suspected Gang Members Indicted in Connection to 2023 Murder of Brianna Long

Seven alleged members of the 528 gang have been indicted under Georgia’s RICO Act for violent crimes, including murder, attempted murder, and armed robbery.

Brianna Long, a Valdosta State student, was killed in an October 2023 shooting at The Pier Bar, which is among the crimes listed in the indictment.

Attorney General Chris Carr and District Attorney Bradfield Shealy say the indictment targets members of 528 —a Valdosta-based gang accused of violent crimes across Georgia and Florida.

Prosecutors say the group carried out nearly 100 criminal acts, including murder, attempted murder, and armed robbery.

Among their alleged crimes—the shooting deaths of Jaylon Smith and Valdosta State student Brianna Long.

Long was working at The Pier Bar in October when gunmen opened fire—killing her and injuring a coworker.

The GBI released surveillance video from the night of the shooting showing suspects walking along the Baytree Place shopping plaza in Remerton.

I've reached out to the family since news of the indictment, but the family says they are staying quiet until the trial is over.

But right after the shooting in 2023, I spoke with Brianna Long’s aunt, Morgan Nicole Long. She shared photos of Brianna—smiling, full of life—capturing the moments she wants the world to remember.

Now, seven suspects—ranging from 20 to 36 years old—are charged under Georgia’s RICO Act. And more arrests could follow.

Authorities say this is just the beginning of their crackdown on gang violence in South Georgia.

In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

