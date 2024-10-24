SEE WHY: Lowndes County homeowners face higher tax bills

A tentative millage rate increase in Lowndes County could raise tax bills.

Neighbors have already seen higher taxes in the past several years due to higher property valuation.

The Lowndes County Board of Assessors can assist with any questions or appeals.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Some neighbors in Valdosta have noticed their property tax bill double thanks to higher assessments.

"Sometimes, I just want to throw my hands up in the air and say I quit."

I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood news reporter in Valdosta, and I'm checking out how this impacts our neighborhoods.

Dr. Ronnie Mathis has made it his life's work to help people find homes through The Partnership to End Homelessness.

But like many other neighbors, he's been struggling himself.

"My taxes have increased, but I'm managing with the help of the good lord."

Mathis tells me his bill has more than doubled over the past couple of years.

"My property tax went from $792 to about $1600-$1800. All I could say is 'Wow, that's a big leap.'"

He's not the only one.

Property values in Georgia have soared over 41% during the last 6 years. This is due to housing demand being 4-5 times greater than supply.

Lowndes County adopted a tentative .448 millage rate increase earlier this month. This will result in a millage rate of 7.804 mills.

According to our tax assessor's office, the proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $250,000 is approximately $42.11.

However, with property values going up, many homes in the area are no longer at that valuation, causing tax bills to rise higher.

While the increase is only tentative, keeping the millage rate the same doesn't stop your tax bill being higher.

"I just wish our leadership could find a way to roll the mills back or find a way. We don't need rising prices at a time like this."

Especially as most of the state is still recovering from Hurricane Helene.

Valuations aren't the end-all-be-all; our county's Board of Assessors can assist with any questions or appeals. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.