SEE WHERE: Twelve new pickleball courts open in Valdosta

New pickleball courts are now open in Valdosta.

The courts, restrooms, a picnic pavilion, and nearly 60 paved parking spots can be found on the North Oak Street side of McKey Park.

Read the city news release below to see how you can play.

CITY NEWS RELEASE:

The City of Valdosta and the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority celebrated the grand opening of new pickleball courts at McKey Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday morning.

The project, which broke ground in March 2023, is a City of Valdosta SPLOST initiative. The new pickleball center features 12 dedicated pickleball courts, restrooms, a picnic pavilion, and nearly 60 paved parking spots on the North Oak Street side of McKey Park. The courts are also equipped with lights funded by VLPRA.

Mayor Scott James Matheson shared uplifting remarks, stating, “Congratulations to the entire pickleball community on the completion of these wonderful new courts. I am incredibly proud of the City's contribution to this project. These courts are a fantastic addition to McKey Park and will provide a vibrant space for residents to engage in healthy, recreational activities.”

“The pickleball complex went from dream to reality at remarkable speed and is a wonderful addition to McKey Park,” says VLPRA Executive Director George Page. “We are grateful to the City of Valdosta for funding this project and know it will be a source of daily fun and activity for our residents as well as a first-class facility to host tournaments and increase our sports tourism footprint.”

The new courts are expected to serve as a hub for local players and tournaments, fostering community engagement and encouraging physical activity.

The new pickleball courts will be operated and maintained by the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority (VLPRA). For more information, contact VLPRA at 229-259-3507.

