SEE WHERE: Elderly man found dead in Valdosta business, police investigating as homicide

Valdosta Police are treating the death of an elderly man in an area business as a homicide.

VPD said he was found Friday morning near gaming machines hidden in the back of a store.

Learn more about the investigation and how you can help below.

VPD NEWS RELEASE:

On December 8, 2023, at approximately 9:00 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a business in the 2100 block of Bemiss Road after E911 received a call about a subject being inside the store that was possibly deceased. When officers and Emergency Medical Services arrived at the business, they found a male approximately 70 years of age, deceased inside the business near gaming machines which were hidden in the back of the store.

Detectives and Crime Scene personnel responded to the scene to investigate. Currently, detectives are treating the case as a homicide. This incident appears to be an isolated event. The victim will be transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

There have been many conflicting stories posted by individuals on social media that are incorrect and were not released by the Valdosta Police Department.

The case is under investigation, and nothing further will be released at this time.

If anyone has any information on this case, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091.