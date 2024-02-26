SEE HOW: Some barriers to voting are erased in Lowndes County

Early voting in Lowndes County is underway.

Both parties are working to get neighbors to the polls with free rides.

Early voters in your neighborhood share their perspectives.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

It's been nearly one week since early voting began in Georgia's Presidential Preference Primary.

I'm Terry Gilliam in Valdosta.

I look at how early voting is going in Lowndes County and what's new for this year's election.

"Believe it or not I actually do like doing the early voting.”

Pat Rozier has lived in Valdosta all her life and has been a part of almost every election as an early voter.

"Every vote is important. I got registered to vote when I was 18 and I've been voting ever since, I've only missed one election."

Unlike some other counties, Lowndes County is participating in the state's optional Sunday voting.

I talked to Darrion Ratliff, who's Georgia's youngest certified Election official.

"We typically don't have too many problems going on… get your voter card, put in the touch screen and get your ballot, scan it and leave… it's very quick."

Now, both parties are pitching in to help get voters free rides to the polls.

"I think it's great because we do have a lot of people that transportation is an issue for them to get here to vote…"

Helping with transportation isn't the only new thing heading into 2024's election.

Now, most people are registered automatically in the State of Georgia, unless the opt out at the DMV.

"Either way, you're going to get your vote no matter what, but if you want the experience of coming in and actually playing with equipment, you can."

It's something Rozier is happy to be a part of…

"You have to go vote!"



Optional Sunday voting will be taking place again next week in Lowndes County.

Early voters here tell me that the free rides to get to the polls is an efficient wat to get their vote counted in this year's election… in Valdosta, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.

