SEE HOW: Girls on the Run South Georgia helps Valdosta girls with challenges post-Helene

97% of GOTR participants said they learned critical life skills including resolving conflict, helping others and making intentional decisions.

GOTR South Georgia celebrated a successful year with their annual 5K.

Watch the video to hear from coaches and local leaders about the program's impact.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Heather Tone is a fifth-grade Discover teacher at Westside Elementary.

In her free time, she's a Girls on the Run coach.

"I love it. I love the lessons that they teach the girls. It's lessons even I as an adult apprentice."

She's among hundreds of other volunteers and members of the community celebrating another successful year, with the girls going on a 5K run along Patterson Street.

"It was super exciting when the confetti went off. Everyone that was down near me was like 'Whoooo'!"

But Girl on the Run is much more than getting your steps in.

It's about helping school-aged girls build the skills they need to cope with challenges in life.

According to the University of Minnesota's study of GOTR's program impact, over 97% of the girls who participated said they learn critical life skills including facing problems.

And with the many problems Valdosta has faced in the last few months, coping skills are needed, according to our County Manager Paige Dukes.

"This is the culmination and a reminder that things are getting back to normal here in our community. Our community has been through a lot and I think that what's most important the people are still standing. And to have the young demographic here as far as our young people, our young ladies here downtown, my heart is very full."

Which is why Tone says she will keep on coaching girls in our city for as long as she's able.

"I will coach for as long as I can I love the program and I love getting to spend the time with the girls and I love watching the girls incorporate what they have learned in the season."

In addition to learning life skills, GOTR participants have seen a 40% increase in their physical activity. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.