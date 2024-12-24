Second Harvest steps up to feed 1,000 families in Valdosta for the holiday season

Second Harvest of South Georgia has provided over 30 million meals this year to support food-insecure families.

The recent food giveaway in Valdosta served up to 1,000 cars, helping families affected by Hurricane Helene.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Christmas, the most giving time of year.

And that's the spirit Second Harvest and neighbors like John Blocher are channeling for the food giveaway pod.

"All of my airmen are are out here and they invited their families as well. So it's a large group effort to be able to know that we together, you know, get to benefit and enjoy the support of our community and we get to give back as a group as well."

Stationed at Moody Air Force Base, Blocher has seen firsthand the damage Hurricane Helene brought to the Azalea City and many neighbor's struggle as a result.

"Still recovering from the hurricane, still dealing with some of the damage and, and, and just cleaning up that we need to do it together."

And before the storms, our region was the 24th highest in the nation. for food insecurity.

According to Second Harvest's latest stats, we've gone from 1 in 6 neighbors going without to now 1 in 5, and 40% of those people don't qualify for relief like SNAP.

Janna Luke, Director of Development and Marketing, tells me they've been working overtime to feed families, but Monday, they planned for especially high numbers to accommodate for winter break.

"We are giving away food to upwards to 700 cars now have already gone through we're looking to get the 1000 car mark."

Which Blocher hopes will become a regular event for the community.

"When you see a need, you step up and give more."

Second Harvest of South Georgia has given away over 30 million meals this year.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.