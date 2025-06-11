Second Harvest of South Georgia's Valdosta headquarters provides summer meals for kids across region

Second Harvest of South Georgia is providing nutritious meals to over 39 sites this summer, including 10 in Lowndes County.

40% of those who are food insecure in the U.S. don’t qualify for SNAP.

Watch the video to see how they're maintaining 10 sites here in Lowndes County.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This summer, more than 40 sites across South Georgia will be feeding kids daily—and it all traces back to a kitchen right here in Valdosta.

It's all part of the Summer Food Service Program—launched nationally in 1968 to keep kids fed when school is out.

Here in South Georgia, that mission is alive and well through Second Harvest's Kids Cafe program.

With a brand new kitchen at Second Harvest's headquarters and a growing network of partners, Development Director Janna Luke says they'll be serving nutritious meals to kids at over 39 sites—10 of those right here in Lowndes County.

"We're providing food to several sites throughout South Georgia… we have at least 39 sites that we are taking food to, to provide nutritious meals for children during the summer when they don't have the free and reduced breakfast or lunch that they usually get at school."

For the Boys and Girls Club of Valdosta, CEO Kristin Hanna tells me they feed about 1,200 children each day, and local support is critical.

"We know that a lot of families really depend on those schools to provide meals while they're at work, and Boys and Girls Club steps in to be that critical food partner in the summer—and we couldn't do it without Second Harvest."

And the meals are more than just nutritious—they're a highlight of the day for kids like Second Grader Zendaya Hill.

"I ate a biscuit on top of veggies, and I ate it all. It's so so yummy."

There's plenty of need to go around. BGC serves 1,200 children daily. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.