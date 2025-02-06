Samaritan’s Purse begins to wrap up post Hurricane Helene clean up in Valdosta

Since September, Samaritan’s Purse has handled over 3,000 disaster relief requests in Valdosta following Hurricane Helene.

Over 2,700 volunteers are focused on clearing debris, cutting fallen trees, and repairing homes to help residents rebuild.

Watch the video to see their progress.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Since September, faith-based disaster relief group, Samaritan's Purse, has tackled over 3,000 requests—cutting trees, clearing debris, and patching up homes so families can start rebuilding.

But volunteer Leeann Clayton says this storm left an even bigger mark.

"Well, I mean, the one thing that ran through my mind this time was I saw a lot more damage."

Right now, they still have over 100 requests to go.

"Most of our work here this time has been tree work. Most of the trees that we've done are already on the ground. We come in and get those into about 8-foot sections, put that debris on the road, and the county comes in and picks it up."

For program manager Jacob Rutz, the sheer scale of destruction is overwhelming after Hurricane Helene struck last September.

"For that individual, it's the same disaster, but just to see the exponential amount of requests come in compared to last year, it's really overwhelming for a lot of people."

But for volunteers like Clayton, it’s not just about clearing damage—it’s about rebuilding hope.

"I met a lady in 2023, and when I came back down this time, I contacted her and told her I was coming. And we were able to meet again and just, you know, she gave me a hug."

While Samaritan's Purse has fixed up many damaged homes in Valdosta, at least several dozen structures like this downtown building are still in need of repairs. In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas reporting for ABC27.