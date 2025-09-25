S.L. Mason Elementary in Valdosta on lockdown, Valdosta PD on scene

VALDOSTA, GA — The Valdosta Police Department is currently at S.L. Mason Elementary School after an incident in a surrounding neighborhood ended up on campus.

A spokesperson for the school district, Jennifer Steedley, says that a suspect involved in the incident ran onto campus and was wounded. They say the school is an active crime scene, and they're on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

VPD says all students and staff are accounted for.

Steedley says all bus riders have already been loaded and safely taken from campus. She says students who remain on campus are inside the building with adults and are safe.

Valdosta PD is assisting with a safe and orderly process to release car riders to their families.

No information has been given regarding the details of the incident, and the department says more details will be shared as they become available.

WTXL has a crew on scene:

SEE PHOTOS BELOW:

Malia Thomas, WTXL ABC 27

Malia Thomas, WTXL ABC 27

Malia Thomas, WTXL ABC 27

This is a developing story.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

