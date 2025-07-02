VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — From splash pads to cookouts, South Georgia knows how to do summer—but the rising temperatures come with serious risks.



This June saw the highest number of regional ER visits for heat illness in five years, according to the CDC.

Children, elderly residents, and pets are most at risk, with officials stressing hydration and vehicle safety.

Watch the video below to hear from local officials on how to be prepared.

Rising temps bring rising risks: Valdosta leaders urge caution as summer heat intensifies

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

According to the CDC, this June brought the highest number of emergency room visits for heat illness in our region in five years.

And it's not just discomfort—heat stroke can hit suddenly, with little warning, and can be fatal without quick action.

That's why health experts say prevention is key. Know the signs: dizziness, confusion, flushed skin, and nausea.

And remember—officials like Claudia Brown, a Health Scientist with the CDC's Climate and Health Program, say temps are only going to climb.

"It's hot again, and it's getting hotter every summer. Climate projections indicate that extreme heat events will be more frequent and intense in coming decades as well."

Outdoor labor, crowded cities, and even parked cars can all turn deadly fast, especially for young children, the elderly, and pets.

Meghan Barwick with Lowndes County says hydration and awareness are vital.

"Never leave children or pets inside vehicles. Also, make sure you're drinking plenty of water. Not sodas, alcohol. It's really important to stay hydrated, so water is very, very important."

The CDC is working with cities on preparing for more extreme weather, expected to get worse in the coming decades due to climate change.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

