Rising costs, rising hope: Habitat for Humanity pushes forward with home builds in Valdosta

Habitat for Humanity's home-building costs have risen from $90,000 to $120,000 in just five years.

Habitat plans on revitalizing two of their programs: Aging in Place and Veteran Home Repair.

Watch the video to learn of their future plans on addressing Valdosta's housing needs.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Habitat for Humanity has a strategic goal of building five homes a year in Lowndes County—offering lower-income families a chance at homeownership through interest-free mortgages.

But those builds are getting more expensive, according to executive director Justin Geers.

"Of course, just the way our economy is now has made it really really hard for our home builds happen."

That's why their $1 million federal grant means everything.

Just five years ago, a build cost $90,000. Now it's closer to $120,000. Lumber alone has more than doubled—$550 per 1,000 board feet, up from $240.

"Because all of the resources have increased in cost and contractors also not as available as they have been."

And between Hurricane Helene and last fall's historic flood, demand is higher than ever.

Still, Habitat is pressing forward—reinvesting in their two critical repair programs: one for aging homeowners, and one for military veterans. Both are temporarily paused due to high demand and limited funding.

They're also relocating their ReStore to West Hill Avenue. It's a smaller space, but with better visibility and access, they hope it'll boost foot traffic—and donations.

"The community donates their time, their money, their energy and their heart into Habitat for Humanity. It's really a special thing."

People like Erica Slade are counting on it. She's been on the Habitat waitlist before—and she's not giving up.

"I plan on owning my own home and land someday."

Habitat will be celebrating their next home-build dedication on April 16. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

