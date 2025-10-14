Red Cross requests donations as South Georgia faces critical blood shortage

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Blood donations have been steadily decreasing — and local hospitals say the drop is putting lives at risk.



Red Cross declares emergency as South Georgia faces critical 25% blood shortage

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The American Red Cross reports that the national blood supply has fallen more than 25% since the start of hurricane season, calling it one of the most severe shortages in years.

Officials blame a “perfect storm” of record-setting heat, canceled blood drives, and fewer donors following natural disasters like Hurricane Helene, which forced hundreds of drives to shut down across the Southeast.

Despite the shortage, hospital demand hasn’t slowed. Every two seconds, a blood product is used somewhere in the U.S. — and Type O Negative, the universal blood type, remains the most in-demand for emergencies and trauma cases.

Jackie Shoemaker, Executive Director of the South Central Red Cross, says emergencies can happen anywhere — even when you least expect it.

“In April, my husband and I were on a cruise ship when the captain came over the loudspeaker asking for blood donors, Type O Negative and O Positive. You just never know when someone will need blood.” Shoemaker says Valdosta’s Red Cross has kept donations steady for now, but a dip in turnout could worsen supply issues — especially at SGMC Health, which uses hundreds of units of blood every month.

“We’re seeing a lot of people traveling for fall break, and of course, we’re in hurricane season. We’re putting out a plea for folks to come donate at our blood drives and help us keep those numbers up.” To help replenish supplies, the American Red Cross will host two local blood drives toward the end of October.

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Oct. 24 at Barnes Health Care Services, 200 S. Patterson St.

9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Oct. 29 at Georgia Christian School, 4359 Dasher Road.

In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

