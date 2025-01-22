Rare snowfall blankets Valdosta, travel advisory issued as neighbors adapt to conditions

Valdosta is experiencing its first snowfall since 2018, with up to two inches of snow and a quarter-inch of ice expected.

A travel advisory is in effect due to hazardous road conditions, urging caution.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Here's how the storm is already changing life around town.

"I said to myself, 'It's not going to snow in Valdosta.' I said this to a lot of people, but if I would've bet money I would've lost today."

Neighbor Lewis Smiley says when he noticed the snow, it caught him and many others by surprise.

The streets are unusually quiet as the Valdosta Police Department has issued a travel advisory, urging drivers to stay off the roads unless they have work, a medical emergency, or need essentials.

EMA Lowndes officials say up to two inches of snow and a quarter-inch of ice could make travel dangerous through Wednesday morning.

Over in our neighboring community of Dasher, Alexis Alexander is documenting the fresh snowfall at her house.:

"It is sticking. It's hard to see, but it's sticking on the ground."

While it's a magical sight for some, others are worried about road conditions. Smiley shared some advice for drivers:

"They got to be good drivers and not just steering wheel holders."

With snow continuing to fall and roads becoming slick, staying safe is the priority. The advisory will end Thursday, January 23rd at 6 AM. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.