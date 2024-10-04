President Joe Biden tours Lowndes County after approving Georgia's major disaster declaration

President Biden approved federal disaster aid, allowing Lowndes County residents to apply for direct assistance after Hurricane Helene.

In Valdosta, 75% of the county is still without power, and citywide curfews have been extended from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for safety.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"Our job is to help as many people as we can."

President Biden visited Shiloh Farms in Ray City about Helene's impact on our region's agricultural industry.

Biden mentioned that fixing the damage Helene has caused across states like Georgia, Florida, and North Carolina is going to be "in the billions".

"Days before the storm hit, I propositioned extensive resources on the ground throughout the Southeast."

For now, he has approved federal disaster aid, which means neighbors here in Lowndes County can apply for direct assistance.

Here in Valdosta, damage can be seen with the debris mixed in with downed power lines as 75% of the county still in the dark. Crews are working around the clock, but downed lines remain a serious hazard.

Debris removal has also started.

In Valdosta, sanitation services are still limited, and residents are asked to separate yard debris from household waste for easier collection.

Citywide curfews are extended from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for safety and to help emergency workers.

City and County school reopening will be announced at a later date.

The Georgia Recovery Project will be here to help neighbors in need of mental health services on October 4th. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.