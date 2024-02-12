Police investigating death of Valdosta man; see how you can help

Valdosta Police are investigating the death of a man from the city.

The investigation began Sunday morning.

Read the news release below to see what happened.

VPD NEWS RELEASE:

On February 11, 2024, at approximately 11:20 a.m., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 500 block of Moody Drive after several citizens called E911 to report that someone was shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Octavius Marshun McDougal, 33 years of age, with obvious signs of trauma to his torso. Officers attempted life-saving measures on McDougal, until Emergency Medical Services responded and transported him to the hospital. McDougal succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Valdosta Police Department Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded to the scene to investigate the incident. McDougal was transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner’s Office.

This investigation is on-going, and at this time it appears to be an isolated incident. Detectives have developed a person of interest. No further information will be released.

There are numerous rumors being spread throughout social media, which hampers our investigation. If anyone has any valid information on this case, we are asking that you do not go to social media but instead contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.