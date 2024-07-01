Police arrest 15-year-old boy for allegedly killing his grandmother in Valdosta

Valdosta Police arrested a 15-year-old boy over the weekend.

Police said the boy killed his grandmother.

Read the VPD news release to see what happened below.

VPD NEWS RELEASE:

On June 29, 2024, at approximately 5:49 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to an address in the 100 block of Jackson Drive after a citizen called E911 to report an unresponsive female at the residence.

When officers arrived at the residence, they found Nita Ann Luke, 52 years of age, deceased and covered in blood, with obvious signs of trauma to her body.

Emergency Medical Services responded and confirmed that Luke was deceased. As officers, along with the assistance of deputies with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, were conducting a canvass in the area, they found evidence that led them to believe that Luke’s 15-year-old grandson was possibly involved in her death.

Officers observed the juvenile walking back and forth in front of Luke’s residence. He was detained by officers and taken to the Valdosta Police Department.

Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded to conduct the investigation.

Through evidence and testimony collected, detectives confirmed Luke’s grandson was involved in her death. Detectives met with a Lowndes County Superior Court Judge and obtained arrest warrants for the juvenile for:

· Malice murder-felony

· Felony murder-felony

· Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-felony

· Possession of a knife during the commission of a felony-felony

The juvenile is currently being held in a Regional Youth Detention Center, and further charges may be pending.

“This is one of the most horrific crimes that I have seen. I am extremely proud of the teamwork between our first officers on the scene, deputies, detectives, and crime scene personnel, working quickly to identify the offender and taking him into custody. Our prayers go out to the family and friends of Ms. Luke, as they move forward in trying to understand why this unnecessary act of violence occurred.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.

