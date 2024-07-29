Police arrest 13 and 14-year-old boys in Valdosta following stolen vehicle pursuit

Police in Valdosta arrested two teenagers following a stolen vehicle pursuit.

The Department of Juvenile Justice detained both juveniles at a Regional Youth Detention Center.

Read the VPD news release below to see how the boys were caught.

VPD NEWS RELEASE:

On July 27, 2024, just after midnight, a Valdosta Police Officer patrolling the area of the 1300 block of Bethune Street, observed a vehicle being operated recklessly in this residential area. The officer recognized the car as being reported stolen on a previous occasion. When other officers arrived in the area, a traffic stop was initiated. The driver of the vehicle failed to yield to the officers and continued to drive recklessly. Officers pursued the car until, due to damage, it was no longer drivable causing it to stop. When the vehicle came to a stop, three occupants ran from the car.

One occupant, a 13-year-old male juvenile, was quickly apprehended by a Valdosta Police Department K9. Another 14-year-old male juvenile passenger was located by a Georgia State Patrol Trooper. Officers searched the area where the 13-year-old was apprehended, and two firearms were located. Evidence was also located that connected the juveniles to other criminal activity.

Both juveniles have been charged with theft by receiving-possession of a stolen vehicle (felony), fleeing and attempting to elude-party to the crime (felony), and obstruction of a law enforcement officer (misdemeanor). The 13-year-old has additional charges of 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a minor (misdemeanor). Both juveniles were treated and released from South Georgia Medical Center for minor injuries. The Department of Juvenile Justice detained both juveniles at a Regional Youth Detention Center.

This case is still under investigation and further charges are pending.

“This is a great example of proactive work by one of our officers, along with great teamwork by not only our officers but other law enforcement in our area. This resulted in two firearms being taken out of the hands of juveniles, and I am thankful that these juveniles’ reckless actions did not result in any serious injuries.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.