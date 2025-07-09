VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — The intersection you see behind me was once one of the most dangerous intersections in the region—but now, the numbers are telling a new story.



GDOT safety upgrades—including flashing lights and rumble strips—helped reduce accidents dramatically

Locals say the changes have improved caution and awareness at the once-deadly tri-county intersection.

Watch the video to hear from neighbors about how safety's improved.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One year later, four-way stop at Walker’s Crossing proves successful in cutting crash rates

The intersection you see behind me was once one of the most dangerous intersections in the region—but now, the numbers are telling a new story.

Located at the crossroads of Berrien, Lanier, and Lowndes counties, the intersection of SR 122 and SR 125—better known as Walker's Crossing—was once the site of dozens of wrecks.

In just four years, 60 crashes were reported here, including one tragic incident that stuck with longtime Tri-County Grocery worker Dianne Longacre, who I spoke with when GDOT first announced plans to add a new stop sign.

"A girl did get killed. She flew down the 122 and when she hit the car, she was out on the highway and she ended up in the parking lot of Dollar General," said Longacre.

But now, thanks to new flashing lights, reflective signs, and rumble strips, crashes have dropped dramatically—just four reported in the last year, according to GDOT.

And folks who travel through here all the time, like Berrien County's Keith Stone, say they've noticed the difference.

"I think people have been more cautious and started paying more attention," said Stone.

He also says drivers now have ample warning before hitting the intersection.

"They put the lights on the stop signs flashing," said Stone. "They put caution lights before you get to them flashing, they got the little ripples in the highway like—you know—you're coming up to them. I don't know what else you can do."

Since converting to a four-way stop, crashes have plummeted—from an average of 15 per year to just 4 total in the past 12 months.

In the tri-county area of Lowndes, Lanier, and Berrien, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.