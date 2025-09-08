One year after Helene, Valdosta State University still rebuilding as with reimbursement from FEMA

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Hurricane Helene may have hit a year ago, but its impact is still visible in Valdosta.



FEMA has provided $737M statewide, including $4M for storm cleanup at Valdosta State University.

Students say tree loss, damaged homes, and debris recovery remain visible one year after Hurricane Helene.

Watch the video below to see how FEMA funds have been helping campus.

One Year After Helene, Valdosta Still Rebuilding as Students See Lasting Storm Scars

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

To date, FEMA has provided more than $737 million statewide for recovery—covering road repairs, debris removal, and critical infrastructure.

That includes $4 million to Valdosta State University for storm cleanup after hundreds of trees toppled across campus.

Junior Armone Gates says the campus still doesn't look the same.

"Still have a couple of trees, but it's not like how it used to be. So that's kind of weird. But at least the heart of the campus is still good."

The recovery goes beyond campus.

FEMA also provided $3.6 million to the Georgia Forestry Commission to restore tree canopies across Valdosta and Lowndes County.

The pine tree canopy was one of VSU's most iconic campus fixtures.

But one year later, residents say repairs are far from finished.

Shaye Sikes sees it daily on her way to class.

"It's over by Toombs Street… there's like 5 houses that are still, like, the roots are caved in. They're still trying to repair that… and it's been a year. And hurricane season is coming back."

And for some, the fear is what happens if another storm comes through, regardless of additional funds.

James Brown says while campus has improved, it feels fragile.

"It took them forever to finally get to a place where campus looked good again. We've gotten a lot of trees back… but if another hurricane did come, I'm scared it would wipe them all out and campus would just look like a dry, desolate, nasty mess."

In just the last month, FEMA has obligated more than $97 million for 138 state and local recovery projects.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.