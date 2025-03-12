One Valdosta-Lowndes launches housing survey to tackle affordability housing

Nearly 60% of working families in Valdosta are struggling to afford basic needs, including housing, rent, and utilities.

One Valdosta-Lowndes, in partnership with Georgia Tech, is launching a survey to gather input from residents, builders, and business leaders to address affordable housing challenges.

Watch the video to hear from neighbors about their struggles.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

For many families, affordable housing isn’t just a challenge—it’s out of reach. Valdosta native Pam Frazier knows that struggle firsthand.

"Housing is very expensive also, especially if you—if you're not working like me."

That’s why One Valdosta-Lowndes, in partnership with Georgia Tech, is gathering input from residents, builders, and business leaders—because housing isn’t just about a place to live, it’s about building a thriving community.

"It goes back to a safe, affordable house for families to live and then work and enjoy the community."

Projects like Harvest Station Apartments, an 80-unit affordable housing development, are already in motion, but more needs to be done.

Michael Smith with Greater Valdosta United Way says Valdosta has the potential to grow, but only if housing keeps up.

"We are the capital of South Georgia. We have so much potential—we have jobs, we have people who want to live here. We want to make sure we have the right opportunities, housing, and structure so people can really thrive here."

But for many, the need is urgent.

"Ohh, we actually need more funding and more housing and just—just people just getting out in general, being there, being able to get around, going around helping, helping people, you know, seeing if this person needs help, what that person needs help with."

With rent and home costs rising, 60% of working families in Valdosta are struggling. The survey is live now—your voice could help drive solutions.

In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.