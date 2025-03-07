One injured, one animal killed following a house fire in Valdosta Friday morning

VALDOSTA, GA — The Valdosta Fire Department says five people are now displaced following a house Friday morning. They say the call came in at 11:30 a.m. to a home on the 900 block of Madison Highway.

Valdosta Fire Department

Once on scene, crews came in contact with heavy flames and smoke coming from a single-family residence.

VFD says one resident sustained minor injuries and received treatment on the scene, however, one canine did not survive. The cause of the fire was unattended cooking. The fire department reminds residents that unattended cooking is a leading cause of home fires and encourages everyone to follow these safety tips to prevent cooking-related fires:



Never leave cooking food unattended. If you must leave the kitchen, turn off the stove.



Keep flammable materials such as towels, paper products, and oven mitts away from the stovetop.



Use a timer to remind yourself when food is cooking.



If a small grease fire occurs, smother it by sliding a lid over the pan and turning off the burner. Never use water to extinguish a grease fire.



Ensure working smoke alarms are installed in or near the kitchen.

Valdosta Fire Department

The occupants of the home are receiving help from the American Red Cross. A total of twenty-seven fire personnel responded to the scene.

