ON THE ROAD: Valdosta State University's plan VSU2030 to target enrollment growth

Valdosta State University’s VSU2030 plan aims to increase enrollment by 30 percent by the end of the decade.

The university has seen a positive start to the semester with a 22 percent increase in graduate enrollment and a 5 percent rise in traditional undergraduate numbers.

Watch the video to hear from students and Provost about these improvements.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

COVID-19 and the resulting move to more online classes caused many students to feel disengaged.

Budget cuts didn't help, but now, VSU is rebounding.

“We’re turning a corner, and that’s very positive.”

Interim Provost Sheri Noviello tells me they're also investing in a comprehensive strategy, VSU2030, designed to grow enrollment by 30 percent by the end of the decade.

This semester's off to a good start; Graduate enrollment is up by 22 percent, and even traditional undergrad numbers have seen a 5 percent rise this fall.

“So for academic affairs, we are just really trying to maximize those things that will draw students in and provide excitement around the academic experience,” Noviello explained.

The plan focuses on creating career-ready graduates, revitalizing on-campus learning, and expanding online and international programs.

CJ Strickland, Sophomore exercise physiology major, has noticed the changes.

“It's more people this year... more faces this year. Hopefully, they're more engaged this year as well,” he said.

CJ also tells me that being able to directly communicate face to face with his professors has helped him tremendously.

“When I needed help, all my professors helped me, even when I didn't understand. So that was great,” Strickland shared.

Beyond enrollment, VSU is a major economic driver in the region, generating an employment impact of over 4,000 jobs in Lowndes County alone.

With plans to grow and invest in student life, VSU’s impact is only expected to increase.

In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.