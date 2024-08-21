ON THE ROAD: How Valdosta's Wild Adventures became the top theme park in South Georgia

Wild Adventures theme park in Valdosta contributes about $80 million annually to the local economy.

The park's new attractions and specials, like the ultra-hot Gator Wings, are key drivers in attracting thousands of visitors from across the region.

Watch the video to how it contributes to Valdosta's economy.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

That girl eating the Guinness Book of World Record's hottest pepper wings with me? Wild Adventure's own Madison Tucker.

"They're not for the faint of heart."

She moved to Valdosta for college, but she's always been a skip and a hop away.

"I'm originally from Camilla, GA, so not too far away. Just for everyone in our community to have something like this in our backyard. It's not every day that you know, you could say I grew up in the town or near a town that has a theme park!"

She's been a part of the Wild Adventures team since 2022, helping implement specials like the ultra-hot Gator Wings and assisting with new attractions like fall's Great Pumpkin LumiNights and Christmas' Wild and Bright.

Those ideas have thousands across the region make the trip to experience a Wild Adventure.

"We have been making sure over the last couple of years that we've been investing into the park to make sure that we're continuing to make memories for families in our area."

Adam Floyd is Wild Adventure's director of sales and marketing; he tells me that the park's main visitors are neighbors in the Florida panhandle.

Those tourists contribute $32.8 million to our economy through visitor spending.

This equals big bucks for Valdosta; in a study the park conducted last year, they contribute about $80 million to our community.

Which Madison tells me will keep on growing with all of Wild Adventure's new offerings.

"It's it's a blast here."

All these attractions are what makes our theme park the number 1 tourist destination in the region. In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.