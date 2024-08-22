ON THE ROAD: Agriculture remains No. 1 industry in Valdosta thanks to new Trail 41 stops, local farmers

Lowndes County's agricultural industry contributed $116 million to the local economy last year.

A new Walmart dairy plant is set to bring over 400 jobs to the area, boosting the agricultural sector.

Watch the video to hear from local farmers about the importance of Lowndes County agriculture.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

My next destination on my On the Road trip is just one, but several stops; our farmers and businesses that support local agriculture.

"You gotta love it if you don't love it, you won't do it."

I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter in Valdosta. Ag is the #1 industry in our state and our city. I'm speaking with the farmers and officials who help make it possible.

If you've followed any of my stories on local farming, you probably remember Steven Hendley.

"The one thing I love about this is I get to show people what farming is about."

Him and his wife Janet are the owners of Fifth Day Farms, on the edge of Lowndes County

For them, agriculture is a way of life.

"That's why we've been successful is because people like coming here because they get to actually put hands on with the animals and then in the second hand it teaches, it teaches how and what they are.."

Agriculture runs deep in Lowndes County too.

"Agriculture is Georgia's #1 industry by far."

County information officer Meghan Barwick tells me agriculture is also Lowndes' top industry.

I checked with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In the last year, Lowndes County's agricultural industry contributed $116 million to the economy, and that number is likely to grow with a new Walmart diary plant bringing in over 400 jobs and the historic courthouse becoming a Trail 41 agritourism spot.

"One of our goals is to support agriculture and support those men and women who work every day to put food on our tables, clothes on our back."

Which Steven and Fifth Day Farm will continue to do for Lowndes County for years to come.

"I love to interact with the animals. I love the field trips."

Agriculture in Georgia rakes in over $86.3 billion dollars. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.