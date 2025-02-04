New transit plan aims to expand and enhance transportation options in Valdosta

Nearly 19,000 workers in South Georgia live below the poverty line, and many struggle with transportation access.

Valdosta On-Demand and SGRC Transit provide public transportation, but officials are working to expand access.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

For William Bartley, getting around Valdosta isn’t just inconvenient—it’s exhausting.

"Your calves are tight, lips are tight. Just like trying to make it through this," said Bartley. "This is, you know, real stressful."

Bartley doesn’t have a car, which means walking miles to work, rain or shine. And with recent snow and heavy rains, that’s become even tougher.

"Out in the weather and the rain, you know, it's not good for you," said Bartley. "It’s just harder, you know—do I want to go to work in the rain and maybe get sick? So is it health or work?"

He’s not alone. According to an SGRC study, nearly 19,000 workers in South Georgia live below the poverty line, and for many, lack of transportation keeps them stuck.

Without a car, getting to work, appointments, or even the grocery store becomes a daily battle.

"Without funds, you know, it's hard to get a car," said Bartley. "So if I can't get to work, then I don't have funds to get a car."

That’s exactly what the Southern Georgia Regional Commission wants to change. SGRC Director Amy Martin tells me their new Regional Transit Development Plan aims to expand services, especially in underserved areas.

"Coverage and frequency, lack of infrastructure, funding constraints—especially in rural areas of our region—and connectivity issues are some of the challenges that we've identified."

Two public transportation services are already in place, Valdosta On-Demand and SGRC Transit. But officials are looking for ways to increase access, improve routes, and bring transit to more counties, which includes a community feedback survey.

SGRC aims to finalize plans by September. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.