New South Lowndes County campgrounds boost local tourism

Safari Campgrounds provides camping options, including RV sites, tent sites, and cottages, along with nature trails and animal exhibits.

The campgrounds contribute to local tourism, drawing visitors to the area for unique outdoor experiences.

Watch the video to see what Safari Campground has to offer.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

JD Rice developed a love of nature when he became a Scoutmaster for his son's troup.

"And I got to take him and some other kids out to Reed Bingham State Park several times and go camping out there. There used to be a a campsite out there, Grassy Pond. We would go out there and camp out there as well."

Some of his fondest memories with his family have been camping trips.

"At night you know we get around the campfire and we'll tell horror stories and putting tents up and you know the only light you guys your flashlight so is is is is extremely dark and the kids are all brave until the sun goes down."

And now he gets to do it all again at Safari Campgrounds.

Right behind Wild Adventures' main park, the camp holds 58 RV and tent camping, as well as two cottages for families and groups.

And that's not all: Adam Floyd, director of marketing, says they also have a nature trail with private exhibits so guests can learn more about the animals up close, which will really help with the $32.7 million we see in tourism.

"Think that the guests that i've talked to have said this probably campground that think that they enjoy the most are the animals that are right here in the campground to be able to just everyday when you walk out of your cat your camper in the morning and see a giraffe or see a zebra it's a really really cool.

Safari Campground has already booked up nearly all their camper spots for the upcoming weeks. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.