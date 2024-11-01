Nearly half of Lowndes County active voters have cast ballots as early voting ends

Lowndes Countyt has seen over 33,000 people cast their ballots for the early voting period.

The state of Georgia has reached the 50% turnout mark.

Watch the video to hear from neighbors about why local races matter.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

County Commission Chairman. County Commission Districts 1 and 5. County Board of Education Districts 4, 5, 6 and 7.

Those are just some of the seats Lowndes County neighbors have been voting for since early voting began on October 14th.

Daryl Dove has been voting in every election cycle in Lowndes County for as long as he can remember.

Dove says local elections are some of the most important ones; you're voting for your fellow neighbors to best serve your community.

Like Dove, many are casting their ballots to make those needs heard.

As of Friday afternoon, over 46% of 72,610 of our active voters have cast ballots, according to our Secretary of State.

With early voting in it's last hour, Lowndes County supervisor of elections, Deb Cox, was telling voters to come on in.

"Even though the parking lot looks full we've got 149 parking places and the longest wait time in and out the door is about 10 minutes."

Remember, you'll be voting at your designated precinct Tuesday, Nov. 5th.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.