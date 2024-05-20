More than 4,000 have voted early in Lowndes County; what to expect Tuesday

While over 4,000 voters showed up for the early voting period, 79,000 haven't done so.

Lowndes County voters need to cast their ballots before the last day on May 21st.

Watch the video above to see why your vote matters.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If you haven't cast your ballot for the 2024 primaries, Tuesday will be your last chance in Georgia.

"These votes dictate the direction we're going in."

I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter in Valdosta, and I'm checking in with neighbors about their vote. I ran into Rosie Wilson while getting an update at the Board of Elections.

"In order for you to have the life you want to have, you got two come out and vote."

She tells me no matter party you support, Lowndes County voters need to cast their ballots before the last day on May 21st. She believes any misconceptions about voting can easily be answered by our Board of Elections.

"Main thing is... people always talk about their vote do not count or they do not matter. They don't understand. It's the numbers, it's what brings everything together."

While over 4,000 voters showed up for the early voting period, 79,000 haven't done so.

While they may not be electing anyone into office yet, Lowndes County still has an important TIA referendum to vote on for improvement projects in the Azalea City.

Deb Cox, supervisor of elections, tells me that the primaries also serve as a way for parties to determine who will run in November and gauge the opinions of their voter base.

"This is a primary, not a real election. That's why it's called a primary.... the Deomcratic Party and the Republican Party are whittling down their candidates to see who goes forward to the real ballot in November, and that being said, they're allowed to put their own opinion polls in their ballots."

Voters will have from 7am to 7pm to cast their ballots Tuesday.

Instead of the Board of Elections, voters will be heading to their designated voting precinct as assigned to them for the final day of voting.