Mom turns in 14-year-old son to Valdosta Police following high speed chase

Valdosta Police arrested two 14-year-old boys following a high speed chase through the city.

Read the VPD news release below to see how the chase and arrests unfolded.

VPD NEWS RELEASE:

On July 18, 2024, at 3:20 in the morning, a Valdosta Police Officer observed a vehicle driving recklessly in a residential neighborhood. The car was traveling at a high rate of speed and disregarding stop signs.

The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not yield to the officer and increased in speed. The officer pursued the car until the driver lost control and wrecked at the intersection of East Central Avenue and Lee Street.

The driver and the passenger ran from the vehicle. The passenger, a 14-year-old male, was quickly apprehended by officers. The driver was able to elude arrest.

Officers contacted the owner of the vehicle, who reported that no one had permission to drive the car. Later in the morning, the owner of the vehicle brought her 14-year-old son to the police department and officers identified him as the driver of the car.

Officers arrested both 14-year-olds for theft by taking a motor vehicle (family violence-felony) and misdemeanor obstruction. The driver is facing additional charges of fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement (felony), reckless driving (misdemeanor), and numerous traffic violations.

The Department of Juvenile Justice was notified and authorized both juveniles to be detained at a Regional Youth Detention Center.

“We are very lucky that the reckless actions by these juveniles did not result in anyone being injured. We appreciate the parents’ assistance and cooperation.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.