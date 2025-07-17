VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Some changes are coming to your neighborhood library, and if Sunday visits are part of your routine, heads up:



Due to low attendance, McMullen Southside Library will close on Sundays starting July 27.

SGRL is hiring for a Library Assistant in Lowndes County and a Senior Associate in Echols County.

Watch the video to see new hours details.

McMullen Southside Library Ends Sunday Hours, Adds Job Openings

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Due to low attendance, the McMullen Southside Library in Valdosta will no longer be open on Sundays. The last Sunday it'll welcome visitors is July 27.

But it's not all closures—there are also opportunities! The South Georgia Regional Library System is hiring.

They're looking for a part-time Library Assistant in Lowndes County and a Senior Library Associate in Echols County.

The newest McMullen hours are posted on SGRL's website.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.