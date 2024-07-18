Man shot and killed in Valdosta, police investigating who pulled the trigger

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta Police shared the following news release about a deadly shooting:

On July 18, 2024, at approximately 3:35 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to Park Chase Apartments after a citizen called E911 to report that a subject had been shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 32-year-old male in the stairwell of the apartments, with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Officers and Emergency Medical Technicians from South Georgia Medical Center attempted life-saving efforts, but the male was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded to the apartments. They have been investigating the case throughout the day. Detectives have identified people of interest who were known to the victim, and this appears to be an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.