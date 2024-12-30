Watch Now
Man found dead on Stillwater Drive in Valdosta

Police say the 41-year-old man had "obvious signs of trauma."
VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Valdosta police have a person of interest in a homicide investigation. Around 3:10 a.m., a 41-year-old man was found unresponsive near a car on Stillwater Drive.

Officers say the man had "obvious signs of trauma" and was later pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives say they responded after receiving calls about gunshots in the area.

The investigation is ongoing. Police urge you to contact their bureau of investigative services at (229) 293-3145 if you have any information. You can also call in a crime tip at (229) 293-3091.

